There are 1,300 Kazakhstanis in China, Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today there are 1,300 Kazakhstanis in China where the novel coronavirus has recently emerged and rapidly spreads, Kazinform quotes 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev as saying.

«In the case of closure of the border we will not be able to evacuate all our citizens. Currently, there are 1,300 Kazakhstanis staying in China, including 635 tourists in Hainan, 204 members of the embassy and general consulate staff, members of their families, and 445 citizens of Kazakhstan,» Nuryshev told the press conference.

He also noted that the greater part of Kazakh students studying in China returned to Kazakhstan or travelled outside China for winter vacations.

As earlier reported, for the past 24 hours recorded were 1,771 new confirmed cases to reach 4,515 at large.

The Healthcare Ministry works out at evacuation of Kazakhstani students from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.