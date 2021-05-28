Go to the main site
    Theme of 1930s famine extremely important in the light of Independence anniversary – Senate Speaker

    28 May 2021, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A presentation of the three-volume collection of unique documents ‘Asharshylyq. Famine. 1928-1934’ was held at the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The question of Asharshylyq has been raised at the state level at the initiative of the First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev since the time Kazakhstan attained its Independence. As a result of the research carried out it has become obvious that the 1930s famine has affected the entire country and has become a horrific tragedy for our nation. However, a lot of facts have yet to be uncovered,» Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

    According to Ashimbayev, work on preparation of the collection was organized by the Senate at the instruction of the President of the country on detailed research and analysis of historical documents related to Asharshylyq.

    «Publication of historical data and archives of those years is of paramount importance for filling in the blank pages of our history,» he added.

    «In light of the anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence the discussion of Asharshylyq and carrying out corresponding research are gaining momentum. 1930s famine has become a horrific tragedy for our people. During that period we’ve lost almost half of the population. The Head of State attached utmost importance to this theme in one of his articles,» Ashimbayev noted.

    In his words, the three-volume collection contains data on the causes and consequences of that period and other unique materials.

    The Senate Speaker went on to thank authors of the collection for their meticulous work.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

