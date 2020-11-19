Go to the main site
    The World of Abai book series released in Semei

    19 November 2020, 13:48

    SEMEI. KAZINFORM – A presentation of the book series Abai alemi (The World of Abai) has been held in Semei today, Kazinform reports.

    The presentation of Abai alemi which consists of 22 books in Kazakh, Russian and English was held online. The book series will give readers a chance to familiarize not only with Abai’s works, but also with the works of his children and followers.

    The book series’ release is dated to the 175th anniversary of great Abai which is marked this year. The books provide an insight into Abai’s creative work, the history of his family, and works of his children and followers who were inspired by Abai.

    All books are available at the Semei library named after Abai.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

