    The United States supports reforms of President Tokayev

    23 April 2021, 10:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    They discussed important aspects of the international agenda and bilateral relations, including deepening the Kazakhstan-U.S. enhanced strategic partnership, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Mukhtar Tileuberdi told about the reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to further democratize the social and political system in Kazakhstan. In turn, the U.S. Secretary of State stated that «the United States strongly supports President Tokayev’s Plan for Political Reforms».

    In addition, they reviewed the schedule and arrangements of the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States and upcoming online meeting of the C5+1 dialogue platform.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
