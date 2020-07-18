The Ukrainian translation of «Words of Wisdom» by Abai was published in Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM - As part of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine translated Abai's «Words of Wisdom» into Ukrainian, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The presentation of the book took place on July 15, 2020 in the city of Kaniv (Cherkasy region) at the Museum named after Taras Shevchenko, the greatest Ukrainian poet and artist.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev told the participants of the event about the immortal creativity and great heritage of Abay, which absorbed all the wisdom of the Kazakh people accumulated over the centuries.

The author of the translation, Doctor of Philology, Professor Mykola Vaskov shared his impression of Abai's heritage, which he was lucky to get to know during the work. He noted that Abai's greatness lies not only in his works, but also in the way of life that he led, patriotism, to which he called upon, responsibility for the nation.

Director of the T. Shevchenko Museum Igor Likhovoy emphasized the similarity between Abai and Kobzar, two outstanding poets, thinkers who, in his opinion, made a revolution in the minds of the two nations, encouraging the people’s self-development, justice and mercy.





Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine not only shared their knowledge about Abai, but also quoted his words of edification in the Kazakh language, and read his poems.

The event was also attended by representatives of the local intellectual and academic circles, the expert community of Ukraine, as well as government bodies.

The Embassy handed over several dozen copies of the book to the museum and the regional state administration for further distribution among the scientific and educational institutions of the region.







