The U.S. affirms its commitment to deepening relations with Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 April 2022, 16:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya affirmed commitment to deepening relations with Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At today’s meeting at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, she noted that Kazakhstan and the U.S. celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations and confirmed the U.S. commitment to widening ties with Kazakhstan. She noted that they had a constructive dialogue today and announced the U.S. support of the political agenda of President Tokayev declared on March 16.

She also stressed that Kazakhstan is of great importance for promoting stable and prosperous Central Asia where independent countries may pursue their sovereign interests with partners they choose.


