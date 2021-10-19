The task is to create over 1 mln jobs, Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «9 mega indicators will be created to implement 10 national projects,» head of the strategic planning and reforms agency of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov told in an interview at the TALAP.Talks platform.

«There are 10 national projects and 9 integrated indicators set for the Government and country at large, for example, to raise average life expectancy up to 75 years. All the country should work on this for it includes safety, people’s health and transport security. There are many issues,» Kairat Kelimbetov said.

He noted that the second task is to create above 1 mln new workplaces. He also added that 9 mega indicators arising from the national projects will be created. «Each national project consists of 10 large state programs,» he resumed.

As earlier reported, the Head of State approved the list of 10 national projects to implement the nationwide priorities of the National Development Plan.