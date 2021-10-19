Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

The task is to create over 1 mln jobs, Kelimbetov

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 October 2021, 18:21
The task is to create over 1 mln jobs, Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «9 mega indicators will be created to implement 10 national projects,» head of the strategic planning and reforms agency of Kazakhstan Kairat Kelimbetov told in an interview at the TALAP.Talks platform.

«There are 10 national projects and 9 integrated indicators set for the Government and country at large, for example, to raise average life expectancy up to 75 years. All the country should work on this for it includes safety, people’s health and transport security. There are many issues,» Kairat Kelimbetov said.

He noted that the second task is to create above 1 mln new workplaces. He also added that 9 mega indicators arising from the national projects will be created. «Each national project consists of 10 large state programs,» he resumed.

As earlier reported, the Head of State approved the list of 10 national projects to implement the nationwide priorities of the National Development Plan.


President of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region