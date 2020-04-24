Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

The Rolling Stones releases coronavirus-inspired song

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 April 2020, 11:17
The Rolling Stones releases coronavirus-inspired song

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Rolling Stones released their first single in 8 years, dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic. The song titled ‘Living in a Ghost Town’ was recorded in self-isolation, the band said on their website.

According to the statement, the band recorded new music in the studio before quarantine was introduced, and ‘Living in a Ghost Town’ is closely intertwined with that experience. It was recorded in Los Angeles, in London in the conditions of self-isolation. The 4-minute song is accompanied by a clip shot on the deserted streets of cities around the world, TASS reports.

The last time the band released new songs in 2012. In 2016, Blue & Lonesome, the first studio album in 11 years was released, but it featured entirely cover songs.

The Rolling Stones, formed 58 years ago, was the main rival of The Beatles in the 1960s, but, unlike the Liverpool Four, it did not break up and continued to release new albums. The band is considered one of the most successful in the history of rock music.


Culture   World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped