The Ring ratings update: Gennady Golovkin No1 middleweight ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ratings panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate takes place, and the final decision on who should be ranked where is decided democratically. It sounds easy but it can be an arduous and time-consuming process. Kazinform refers to The Ring.

During the past few weeks, the sport of boxing, like the rest of us, has been on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It therefore makes sense for The Ring to use this time to revisit each and every division, analyze the fighters who are ranked and predict what they’re likely to do in the future.

No. 1 Gennadiy Golovkin, record: (40-1-1, 35 KOs)

The Past: Golovkin unified IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles and defeated Daniel Geale (TKO 3), David Lemieux (TKO 8), Kell Brook (TKO 5) and Daniel Jacobs (UD 12). The only two blemishes on his record came courtesy of Canelo Alvarez (D 12 and L MD 12), however, most believe that GGG won the first fight and deserved no less than a draw in the rematch. Since then, Golovkin has bounced back to claim the vacant IBF title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD 12).

The Future: Will face mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta, likely in Chicago, on a date to be determined. A third fight with Canelo Alvarez is a serious priority.

No. 2 Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs)

No. 3 Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs)

No. 4 Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs)

No. 5 Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs)

No. 6 Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs)

No. 7 Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs)

No. 8 Maciej Sulecki (28-2, 11 KOs)

No. 9 Rob Brant (25-2, 17 KOs)

No. 10 Liam Williams (22-2-1, 17 KOs)

Champion Canelo Alvarez record: (53-1-2, 36 KOs)

The Past: Canelo boasts wins over Shane Mosley (UD 12), Austin Trout (UD 12), Erislandy Lara (SD 12), Miguel Cotto (UD 12), Gennadiy Golovkin (MD 12), Daniel Jacobs (UD 12) and Sergey Kovalev (KO 11). At 29, Canelo is entering his athletic peak, and he’s already a modern day great, having held world titles at junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight.



