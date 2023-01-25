Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop

    25 January 2023, 17:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan governor Aidarbek Saparov and Head of the Republic of Sakha Aysen Nikolayev signed a memorandum of mutual understanding, Kazinform reports.

    It is his first meeting with a foreign delegation as the governor of the region. The meeting was held at the Astana International Financial Centre. The parties debated the development and strengthening of long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

    The governor briefed on the region’s economic potential, and current investment projects and suggested mutually beneficial projects in trade, agriculture, and manufacturing industry.

    Aysen Nikolayev expressed interest in cooperation in machine building, agro-industrial output sales, and the energy sector.

    North Kazakhstan region and the Republic of Sakha pledge to cooperate in trade, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, science, culture, and sports.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akimat North Kazakhstan region Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Supermarket fire prompts evacuation of hundreds of people in Petropavlovsk
    Popular
    1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
    2 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
    3 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
    4 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
    5 COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours