The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan governor Aidarbek Saparov and Head of the Republic of Sakha Aysen Nikolayev signed a memorandum of mutual understanding, Kazinform reports.

It is his first meeting with a foreign delegation as the governor of the region. The meeting was held at the Astana International Financial Centre. The parties debated the development and strengthening of long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

The governor briefed on the region’s economic potential, and current investment projects and suggested mutually beneficial projects in trade, agriculture, and manufacturing industry.

Aysen Nikolayev expressed interest in cooperation in machine building, agro-industrial output sales, and the energy sector.

North Kazakhstan region and the Republic of Sakha pledge to cooperate in trade, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, science, culture, and sports.

Photo: gov.kz