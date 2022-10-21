«The Planet of ART – 2022» festival in Almaty brings together 45 winners from around the world

ALMATY. KAZINFORM From September 29 to October 2, the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs held in Almaty the final part of the international festival under the auspices of UNESCO «The Planet of ART - 2022».

The project covered more than 8,000 children in the nominations «Silk Road: Cultural Heritage», «Silk Road: Innovation» and «Silk Road: Friendship of Peoples». The participants were children and youth aged 3 to 18 from around the world, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.

«2022 is the year of children and there is nothing more important than supporting talented youth in their endeavors. I sincerely believe that a worthy future awaits them all without exception. This project not only allowed the participants to share their work and show their skills but united peoples and encouraged young people to strengthen the ideas of peace and kindness,» Bolat Akchulakov, President of the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs.

The final part of the festival brought together 45 winners from around the world. The children were able to take master classes and trainings with leading teachers and artists of Kazakhstan.

The festival’s program included an exhibition of works by the finalists, as well as an award ceremony for the winners of the festival and a concert with performances from the participants.

In addition, a thematic album of children's creativity «The Heritage of the Silk Road» was presented, which included about 500 works of the finalists and winners of «The Planet of ART - 2022».

The art part of «The Planet of ART – 2022» was devoted to a comprehensive study of the heritage of the Silk Road and was held in celebration of the Year of Children in Kazakhstan, the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s entry into UNESCO and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UNESCO club movement.

The Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs is a part of the World Movement of UNESCO Clubs, which originated in 1947 in Japan. It was founded in April 2009 and carries out large-scale work to promote the ideals and values of UNESCO through the support and development of the younger.

Photo: Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs

