    The Parliament Magazine publishes President Tokayev’s article

    26 November 2021, 21:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – TheParliamentMagazine.eu published the article by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled ‘Partnership with the EU will anchor Kazakhstan’s future progress’, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    TheParliamentMagazine.eu focuses on the latest developments in EU politics and policy, featuring regular contributions from prominent European policymakers and its experienced editorial team. It released the article dated to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Brussels.

    In the article the Head of State highlights the state and prospects of development of the Kazakhstan-EU strategic partnership.

    To view the full text of the article please follow the link.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

