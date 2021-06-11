‘The New Course of President Tokayev’ film released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A film by journalist, TV host Asylbek Abdulov «The New Course of President Tokayev» has been released, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new film is about the second President of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the presidential elections on June 9, 2019, with over 70% votes, after the 30-year rule of First President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attracted to ordinary and politically conscious Kazakhstanis by his impeccable reputation,» says the film’s author.

Earlier it was reported that Khabar Agency will broadcast a two-part documentary film Preodoleniye (Overcoming) about the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



