    ‘The New Course of President Tokayev’ film released

    11 June 2021, 16:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A film by journalist, TV host Asylbek Abdulov «The New Course of President Tokayev» has been released, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The new film is about the second President of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the presidential elections on June 9, 2019, with over 70% votes, after the 30-year rule of First President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    «Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attracted to ordinary and politically conscious Kazakhstanis by his impeccable reputation,» says the film’s author.

    Earlier it was reported that Khabar Agency will broadcast a two-part documentary film Preodoleniye (Overcoming) about the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

