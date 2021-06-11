Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

‘The New Course of President Tokayev’ film released

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 June 2021, 16:15
‘The New Course of President Tokayev’ film released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A film by journalist, TV host Asylbek Abdulov «The New Course of President Tokayev» has been released, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new film is about the second President of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who won the presidential elections on June 9, 2019, with over 70% votes, after the 30-year rule of First President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attracted to ordinary and politically conscious Kazakhstanis by his impeccable reputation,» says the film’s author.

Earlier it was reported that Khabar Agency will broadcast a two-part documentary film Preodoleniye (Overcoming) about the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023