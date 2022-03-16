The most favorable environment for parties' development must be created - Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the empowerment for the party system's development in Kazahstan, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

«The course for building New Kazakhstan is based on the need to ensure fair and free political competition. The most favorable environment for institutional and organizational development of parties must be created to this end,» said Tokayev during the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament's both chambers.

According to him, the duration of holding a constituent congress and the formation of branches is to be increased.

«Liberalization will considerably activate the development of political space in the country in this matter. New parties that efficiently articulate and address pressing issues of their electorates emerge,» said the President.

Notably, earlier the Head of State stated that the party registration procedures would be considerably simplified.



