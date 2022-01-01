The magical music of the New Year: Astana Opera unveils is repertoire

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the New Year 2022, Astana Opera will present to the residents and guests of the capital intriguing evenings of vocal and instrumental music, spectacular productions for adults and children as part of the January repertoire of the Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

On January 7 at 5 pm, an exciting concert Magical Christmas Moments will take place on the day of the magical winter holiday. Christmas chorals, sacred music, arias from classical operas and art songs will be performed this evening. Astana Opera Chamber Choir will take part in the concert; principal choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Soloists are: the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Margarita Dvoretskaya, Yelena Ganzha (sopranos), Anel Shakirova (violin) and Saniya Smagulova (oboe), as well as the attendees of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy Aigerim Amanzholova, Guldana Aldadosova, Ulpan Aubakirova (sopranos), Elmira Shpekpayeva (mezzo-soprano), Narul Toikenov, Alikhan Zeinolla (tenors), Azat Malik (baritone), Valeriy Selivanov, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev (basses). Piano – Yelena Sakhno, Zaru Zhazykbayeva, Gulzhan Konusheva.

On January 8 at 5 pm, Musical Meetings at Astana Opera will be held with participation of young musicians as part of a wind instruments quintet, as well as soloists – students who are studying in the leading foreign art universities. Khadisha Yelibayeva (flute), Tatyana Shtogrina (clarinet), Tomiris Yerkinbek (oboe), Vladimir Ardashev (bassoon), Dulat Kenes (horn), Anara Kamelinova (piano), Zhanar Makhmutova, Diana Makazhan (violins), Talgar Tolkynuly (cello) will take the Chamber Hall stage. An interesting program of classical works from the 19th and 20th centuries and contemporary Kazakh composers includes: Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Ysaÿe’s Violin Sonata No.4 in E minor, Poulenc’s Sextet for Wind Quintet and Piano, Hindemith’s Woodwind Quintet, Ibert’s Three Pieces for Wind Quintet, Alibi Abdinurov’s Quyrmash, Altynbek Korazbayev’s Ushqonyr.

On January 14 at 7 pm, a concert of Kazakhstan Composers’ Union Zhubanovtar Alemi will be dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the outstanding classical composer, teacher, publicist, public figure People’s Artist of the USSR Gaziza Zhubanova. Famous Kazakh musicians, Astana Opera’s soloists and orchestra musicians will perform chamber and vocal works by Gaziza Zhubanova, representatives of the glorious musical dynasty Alibi Mombekov and Karina Izmailova, and, of course, the founder of the dynasty, one of the founders of the Kazakh composing school Akhmet Zhubanov. The concert will feature works by national classical composers Mukan Tulebayev, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev and contemporary authors N. Tanatar, Serikzhan Abdinurov, Alibi Abdinurov, Arman Zhaiym, Aisulu Tani, A. Zhambayev, A. Kadyrov, Lyazzat Zhumanova, Balnur Kydyrbek.

On January 16 at 12 pm, Sergei Prokofiev’s famous symphonic fairytale Peter and the Wolf will be featured for the youngest theatregoers. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the conductor Ruslan Baimurzin will perform at the concert from the Classics for Children series. The narrator is musicologist Saule Mauletova. The children will learn to recognize musical instruments and their sound. Each character of the fairytale with an engrossing plot – the boy Peter, an ungainly Duck, a little Bird, the grumpy Grandpa, a fluffy Cat, a big grey Wolf, brave Hunters – is represented by a particular musical instrument.

On January 19 at 7 pm, an evening of vocal music Georgy Sviridov: Soul and Music of the Art Song awaits the fans of the popular genre of the art song. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov and mezzo-soprano Gulzhanat Sapakova will present nuanced interpretation of Sviridov’s works – vocal cycle Otchalivshaya Rus’ to Sergei Yesenin’s verse and art songs to verse by Alexander Pushkin, Mikhail Lermontov, Alexander Blok, Avetik Isahakyan. It is important to note that Azamat Zheltyrguzov is a laureate of the 1st prize and a special prize of the 5th Sviridov International Chamber Singing Competition (Kursk, Russia, 2014) and is a guest of honor of this prestigious competition. Piano – Dolores Umbetaliyeva.

On January 20 at 7 pm, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will present a musical evening Johann Sebastian Bach. Magnetism. Well-known musicians, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan, the principal first violins of the leading Kazakh orchestras: the soloist of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov and the soloist of the Academy of Soloists Orchestra Askar Duisenbayev will perform the solo parts in the concert. The program features the music of the great composer Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in A minor No. 1, Violin Concerto in E major No. 2 and Concerto for Two Violins and String Orchestra in D minor.

On January 23 at 5 pm and on January 26 at 7 pm, within the framework of the beloved by the audience Piccolo Theatre project, the opera house’s chamber orchestra and soloists will perform Domenico Cimarosa’s effervescent opera buffa Il Matrimonio Segreto, which was successfully premiered at Astana Opera at the beginning of the 9th theatrical season. The brilliant production was presented to the capital’s audience by the music director and conductor Abzal Mukhitdin, artistic and stage director Ala Simonishvili, set and costume designer Manana Gunia, choreographer the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva.

On January 29 at 5 pm, Astana Opera’s soloists and orchestra musicians will offer the audience a warm and cozy musical Evening by the Fireplace. The concert from the popular series The Charm of an Art Song will feature both well-known and rarely performed old art songs and beautiful melodies. Piano – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova.



