«The Little Mermaid» tops North American box office on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Disney's live-action remake of «The Little Mermaid» led ticket sales at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of 95.5 million U.S. dollars on its opening weekend, showed figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

The musical fantasy film is an adaptation of Disney's 1989 iconic animated film of the same name. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairytale, the film tells the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, Xinhua reports.

Directed by Rob Marshall, «The Little Mermaid» stars Halle Bailey in the title role, alongside Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik and others.

The film holds an approval rating of 67 percent based on 242 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It earned an «A» on an «A+» to «F» scale from audiences polled by the market research firm CinemaScore.

Universal Pictures' action film «Fast X» dropped to second place with 23.02 million dollars on its second weekend for a North American total of 108 million dollars through Sunday.

Rounding out the top three, Disney and Marvel Studios' superhero film «Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3» took in an estimated 19.95 million dollars over the weekend, pushing its North American cume to 299.4 million dollars for a global total of 731 million dollars to date.



