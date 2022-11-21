Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work

21 November 2022, 10:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completed its work. The voter turnout for the presidential elections in Kazakhstan reached 100%, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit-poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

Photo: t.me/pressmfakz


