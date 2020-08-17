Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

The last new mother recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospital in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 August 2020, 22:20
The last new mother recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospital in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The new mother recovered from COVID-19 and her baby were the last to discharge from hospital in Nur-Sultan.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus and pneumonia early August. She was urgently operated on due to rising respiratory distress. As a result she gave birth to a healthy baby, the city administration’s press service informs.

Notably, today the obstetrics unit at the multi-field city hospital #1 suspended its activity as an infectious unit and readies for its further routine work. 779 patients, including 378 with moderate-severe pneumonia received treatment. The unit welcomed 351 infants at large since June 17.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek