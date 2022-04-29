Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
The last COVID-19 patient recovered in Atyrau region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2022, 15:55
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The last COVID-19 patient, who was treated at home, was tested negative, Kazinform reports.

Since the pandemic outbreak, there were confirmed 62,253 COVID-19 cases. 128 of them died. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, the regional healthcare department reports.

Last summer the number of coronavirus cases in the city and the districts of the region exceeded some days 10,000, it said in a statement.

270,841 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 258,871 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 62,998 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot. 9,517 locals were given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Among them are teens, expectant, and nursing moms.


