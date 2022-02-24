The land of dreamers: what visitor should know about UAE pavilion at EXPO 2020

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The pavilion of host country the United Arab Emirates is the largest pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. The object has become an attraction point since the opening the world’s biggest event ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports from EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The UAE pavilion will be seen by millions of visitors and participants, organizers say.

«The UAE Pavilion is the largest pavilion on the Expo 2020 Dubai site, with a plot surface area of approximately 15,064 square meters, on three storeys. It is also 27.8 meters high,» says Expo 2020 Media Officer-Communications.

The Pavilion’s ambition is to capture the values of open-heartedness and ambition, thanks to the design of renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava who is on the list of the best five architects in the world, according to the provided information.

An architecture of the UAE Pavilion is unique and creating the building, Santiago Calatrava was inspired by the country’s nature.

The remarkable building is reminiscent of a falcon in flight, inspired by the UAE’s national bird. Once inside, visitors are invited on a multisensory journey that chronicles the rise of a nation of «dreamers who do». Next, they can experience a dreamlike landscape filled with dunes of real sand to learn about the nation’s founding father Sheikh Zayed, the natural wonders of the Emirates and their rapid modernisation.

28 moving wings on the top of the pavilion can be opened and closed. UAE Pavilion is energy-conscious and shows the people’s commitment to sustainability. The building’s roof can spread its wings to harvest energy through integrated panels. It should be noted that solar panels give 5 percent of the power in the building.

The Pavilion also has been accredited LEED Platinum Certification and is compliant with the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Specifications.

As every pavilion at Expo, UAE’s tells about the past, the present and the future.

«The UAE Pavilion reflects the UAE’s identity and pioneering spirit while cultivating a balance and connection between the country’s past and future,» says the organizers.

The UAE Pavilion tells the story of the «Land of Dreamers Who Do».

Visiting the UAE pavilion the tourist understands how important the role of natural resources is.

The pavilion consists of six zones and includes such sites as Oasis, Falaj, Desert of dreams, Generations, Dreaming together. The pavilion meaningfully tells the history of the past of the United Arab Emirates.

Visitor can also see how the nation is developing today, how the future generation strives to live in a better country. And the future is directly presented here including the latest developments of scientists, technologies.

The Pavilion visitor can also learn about driverless taxi - fully automated taxi which is working on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

«We are talking about sustainability and we are talking about the future not only of the United Arab Emirates, but the future of the whole world,» the visitors are told at the UAE pavilion.

The entire visitor experience takes approximately 60 minutes in the pavilion.

The article was prepared with kind support and assistance of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Article by Akbota Kuzekbay



