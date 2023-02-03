Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev

3 February 2023, 15:50
The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State met with the representatives of the creative community of Zhambyl region. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted it is crucial to preserve people’s unity for the country’s further development and prosperity, including during the forthcoming election campaign, Kazinform quotes the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.

«The key is to follow the principles of equity and openness. The most important task is to preserve the statehood. All we know what the global situation is. That’s why the domestic and foreign policy should be constructive and well-balanced. Despite the challenges we should stand together, preserve our unity and work for the country’s sake,» the Head of State said.


Photo: akorda.kz


