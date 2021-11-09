Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    The Kazakhstan Monitor publishes news in English on Instagram

    9 November 2021, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Monitor posts up-to-date news, interesting facts about Kazakhstan and updates on current events in the English language on Instagram, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Instagram page under the name of The Kazakhstan Monitor was created last October. Since then, news about technology, business, state, culture, and sport in English has been published. Achievements of Kazakhstanis within the country and abroad are also covered. Currently, the Instagram account has over 10 thousand followers.

    The project is run by Musan Group media holding, which owns Gakku TV and Toi Duman TV channels, Love Radio Kazakhstan and Dacha FM radio stations, Kapital Publishing Company (business newspaper and web-site), and Musan Entertainment Production Center.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy