The Kazakhstan Monitor publishes news in English on Instagram

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2021, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Monitor posts up-to-date news, interesting facts about Kazakhstan and updates on current events in the English language on Instagram, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Instagram page under the name of The Kazakhstan Monitor was created last October. Since then, news about technology, business, state, culture, and sport in English has been published. Achievements of Kazakhstanis within the country and abroad are also covered. Currently, the Instagram account has over 10 thousand followers.

The project is run by Musan Group media holding, which owns Gakku TV and Toi Duman TV channels, Love Radio Kazakhstan and Dacha FM radio stations, Kapital Publishing Company (business newspaper and web-site), and Musan Entertainment Production Center.


