    The Kazakh Quartet: Our goal is to show the world Kazakh music

    8 April 2020, 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh artists organize online concerts amid the state of emergency declared in the country. The Kazakh Quartet, the Gaziza Zhubanova state quartet, led by Yernar Myntayev, also joined the campaign.

    The Kazakh Quartet uploads a video of artists synchronously performing online the kyui of well-known Kazakh composer Abdimomyn Zheldibayev Yerke Sylkym. Musicians are brilliantly playinng instruments at their homes.

    The quartet has a Youtube Channel, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

    The key goal of the quartet is to show the world the Kazakh composers and Kazakh music through classic instruments such as a violin and violoncello. The Kazakh kyuis stir great interest the worldwide. The quartet also performs compositions by Beethoven, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, etc.

    The quartet was founded in 1988.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

