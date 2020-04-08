Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

The Kazakh Quartet: Our goal is to show the world Kazakh music

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 April 2020, 12:14
The Kazakh Quartet: Our goal is to show the world Kazakh music

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh artists organize online concerts amid the state of emergency declared in the country. The Kazakh Quartet, the Gaziza Zhubanova state quartet, led by Yernar Myntayev, also joined the campaign.

The Kazakh Quartet uploads a video of artists synchronously performing online the kyui of well-known Kazakh composer Abdimomyn Zheldibayev Yerke Sylkym. Musicians are brilliantly playinng instruments at their homes.

The quartet has a Youtube Channel, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The key goal of the quartet is to show the world the Kazakh composers and Kazakh music through classic instruments such as a violin and violoncello. The Kazakh kyuis stir great interest the worldwide. The quartet also performs compositions by Beethoven, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, etc.

The quartet was founded in 1988.


photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped