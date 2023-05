«The Kazakh Lomachenko» bags medal at World Champs 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Mahmud Sabyrkhan beat Ghana’s Amadu Mohammed in the quarterfinals at the World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent by unanimous decision, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Sabyrkhan is a silver medalist of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022.

Sabyrkhan called «The Kazakh Lomachenko» eased into the championships semifinals to secure at least bronze.