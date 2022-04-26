Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
The greater electoral competition will be in place – Kazakh President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2022, 16:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater electoral competition will be in place, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Amend and additions to the Constitution aim at a complex transformation of the political architecture of the country, building of a more balanced system of checks and balances between the branches of power. Our country will finally move from an ultra-presidential form of government, enhance the powers of Parliament, maslikhats. One of the priorities is to modernize the party-political sphere,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at an extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party.

He went on to say that one of the priorities is to modernize the party-political sphere.

«Liberalization of the party and electoral legislation will strengthen the role of the society in decision making at all levels of power. The greater electoral competition will be in place as well as the dynamics and content of the political process will certainly change. Taking this into account, new parties will emerge, and the existing ones will revise and rebuild their activity in line with the current trends and requirements of the citizens,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


President of Kazakhstan    Political parties   Kazakhstan   Amanat Party  
