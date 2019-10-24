Go to the main site
    «The Glorious Martyr,» Israel's latest archaeological finding

    24 October 2019, 10:10

    BEIT SHEMESH. KAZINFORM The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Wednesday revealed the organization's findings from a sixth-century church located in the Ramat Beit Shemesh suburb of Jerusalem which is located about 30km (19 miles) to the west of the city proper.

    The official responsible for the excavation, Benjamin Storchan, told Efe that the church belonged to an anonymous martyr from the Byzantine Empire era in the holy land, for which it was named «The Church of The Glorious Martyr,» EFE-EPA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Religion World News Interesting facts and stories
