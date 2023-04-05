The first triplets born in Kazakh capital this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first triplets were welcomed in the Kazakh capital this year. Since the beginning of the year over 7,000 babies were born in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the city administration’s official website.

Two baby girls and a baby boy were named Saniya, Samira and Aisultan. The babies feel good now. They will soon go home from the hospital.

Last summer the couple moved to Astana from Zhambyl region.

Over 8,000 expectant mothers get treatment at city hospital #3 every year. Some 15-25 babies are delivered there every day.

Above 33,000 babies are born in the city of Astana every year.