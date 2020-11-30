The Factor of Nazarbayev new documentary to premiere

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2020, 10:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President made a new documentary The Factor of Nazarbayev.

The documentary narrates the key initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The First President of Kazakhstan for the first time ever in the history of Kazakhstan was elected on December 1, 1991. The well-known public and political figures tell about the key initiatives of Elbasy which let establish Kazakhstan’s statehood. They share their stories about the country’s development covering a wide range of issues, including foreign policy, economy, political and social modernization.

The documentary will be aired on November 30 at 04:30 p.m. at @khabartv TV Channel; on December 1 at 09:00 a.m. at @1tvkz TV Channel; at 10:15 a.m. at @qazaqtv_kz; at 03:10 p.m. at @tv7_kz and at 07:00 p.m. at @stv.kz.


