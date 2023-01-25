The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water nominated for Oscars

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The Fabelmans (2022) directed by Steven Spielberg, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) by James Cameron, Women Talking (2022) by Sarah Polley and seven other motion pictures received Oscar nominations for Best Picture, the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced during a broadcast on its website on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The nominees in this category also include the film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel Im Westen nichts Neues, All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) directed by Edward Berger, The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) by Martin McDonagh, Elvis (2022) by Baz Luhrmann, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2021) by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Tar (2022) by Todd Field, Top Gun: Maverick (2022) by Joseph Kosinski and Triangle of Sadness (2022) by Ruben Ostlund.

The film Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year in terms of the number of Oscar nominations - the movie is nominated in 11 categories. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin garnered nine nominations each. The Fabelmans motion picture previously won a Golden Globe for Best Picture, Drama category while Spielberg won the award for Best Director.

To be eligible for an Oscar nomination, a motion picture has to be screened for at least seven consecutive days in Los Angeles County during the calendar year preceding the year of the awards ceremony. Currently, Academy Awards are given in 23 categories.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 12. Per tradition, it is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images