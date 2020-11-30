‘The Era of Independence’ project released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The website History of Kazakhstan –a part of Kazinform - has announced the release of its project «The Era of Independence».

The project built on the book of the First Kazakh President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev «The Era of Independence» includes 62 longreads (31 in Kazakh and 31 in Russia), featuring the momentous events in the modern history of Kazakhstan, its political and social and economic development, and the key milestones in the domestic and foreign policies in a multimedia format.

It promotes the history and culture of Kazakh people via texts, audio and video content. The Era of Independence projects includes four parts: The birth of the State. The first modernization of Kazakhstan (1991-1995); The Great Challenges. The beginning of the second modernization of Kazakhstan (1996-1999); The rapid rise. The second modernization of Kazkahstan (2000 – the early 2010s); The established State. The third modernization of Kazakhstan (the 2010s)

The project’s objectives are to raise patriotic conscience of the youth, public consciousness, understanding of the role of First Kazakh President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on the international arena.



