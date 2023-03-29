Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    The elections were fair and open, says Koshanov

    29 March 2023, 15:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Reelected Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov hailed the parliamentary elections as fair and open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The people made their choice. I believe that the elections were fair and open. And the fact that Amanat secured 53.9% is a well-deserved win, I think,» said the Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament answering the questions from journalists following the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of 8th convocation.

    He went on to say that together with the party members he had traveled to all regions, visiting remote places and meeting with almost every labor collective, and personally felt the support.

    Yerlan Koshanov today was reelected the Chairman of the Majilis at the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of 8th convocation. Albert Rau and Daniya Yespayeva were named the Deputy Majilis Chairs.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events