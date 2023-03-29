Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
The elections were fair and open, says Koshanov

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2023, 15:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Reelected Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov hailed the parliamentary elections as fair and open, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The people made their choice. I believe that the elections were fair and open. And the fact that Amanat secured 53.9% is a well-deserved win, I think,» said the Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament answering the questions from journalists following the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of 8th convocation.

He went on to say that together with the party members he had traveled to all regions, visiting remote places and meeting with almost every labor collective, and personally felt the support.

Yerlan Koshanov today was reelected the Chairman of the Majilis at the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of 8th convocation. Albert Rau and Daniya Yespayeva were named the Deputy Majilis Chairs.


