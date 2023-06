The earthquake in Puerto Rico destroys a historic church from 1841

GUAYANILLA. KAZINFORM A 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Puerto Rico at dawn on Tuesday has led to the collapse of a historic Catholic church that was built in 1841 in the southern town of Guayanilla.

Efe was able to confirm this during a visit to the place of worship, where pastor Melvin Díaz Aponte lamented its collapse, EFE-EPA reports.