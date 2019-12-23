Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    The dying river photo exhibition kicks off in Atyrau

    23 December 2019, 22:41

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition featuring the dying river Ural kicked off in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    The team of film directors, writers, photographers and researchers of National Geographic Qazaqstan magazine travelled to Atyrau region September this year to make photos of the river running through Kazakhstan.

    The exhibition displays 30 photos of professional foreign and local photographers which illustrate birds and animals, fish present around and in the river. Besides, the photos show the river covered with mud, islands appearing in the centre of the river, trees and shrubs dying along the course of the river.

    The goal of the project is to attract public attention to the ecological problem of Ural, dying of scarcity of water.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region