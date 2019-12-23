The dying river photo exhibition kicks off in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition featuring the dying river Ural kicked off in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

The team of film directors, writers, photographers and researchers of National Geographic Qazaqstan magazine travelled to Atyrau region September this year to make photos of the river running through Kazakhstan.

The exhibition displays 30 photos of professional foreign and local photographers which illustrate birds and animals, fish present around and in the river. Besides, the photos show the river covered with mud, islands appearing in the centre of the river, trees and shrubs dying along the course of the river.

The goal of the project is to attract public attention to the ecological problem of Ural, dying of scarcity of water.