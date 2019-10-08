Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

The Bronze Age burial site unearthed in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 October 2019, 19:11
The Bronze Age burial site unearthed in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The burial site was unearthed 300 meters away from Shenbertal village in Aktobe region. Archeologists led by Nursultan Bairov explored the findings in early October.

The burial mound Shenbertal I is situated in the area of the Stone Age settlement site discovered in the second half of the last century. It is stretching over 2,500 sq m and consists of ten previously found graves. The archeologists dug out two one-man gravesites in the emergency condition.

photo

Undoubtedly, the monument unearthed is of great interest.

According to the preliminary results of the excavations and proceeding from the equipment and jewelries found there were buried women. Two ornamented ceramic jars, bronze bracelets, bronze temporal charms and crescent tool were found in the grave.

photo

Taking into consideration the way their bodies were buried in the tomb and tools discovered the monument dates back to the Bronze Age, when Andron (Alakul) tribes inhabited the territory of West Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev