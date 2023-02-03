The best scientists awarded in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today Almaty played a host to an awarding ceremony. Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek awarded the best scientists the grants, diplomas, badges and certificates, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.

Following the competition 50 young talented scientists under 35 years old and 25 leading scientists of Kazakhstan were awarded the state science scholarships. Besides, the best scientists in 2022 were given 50 prizes, six were awarded Satbayev, Ualikhanov, Kyul-Tegin, Altynsarin, Auezov and Kunayev prizes and cash awards.

«The Science and Higher Education Ministry lays emphasis on all-round support of scientists and workers of scientific organizations, organizations of higher and post-graduate studies. The new stage in the development of the country science kicks off this year. Almost 1,200 scientists will be paid wages regardless of whether they won grants or not. Guaranteed funding will let conduct uninterruptedly research. Science funding almost doubled for the last few years,» the Minister said addressing those present.

An information platform was built to ensure the transparency of the competition. The commission consisted of the leading scientists, experts, representatives of science academies, the Council of young scientists, Alliance of young scientists and other scientific organizations.









Photo: facebook.com/gylym.jogarybilim