    The best animation film selected at ÁMEN Festival

    31 October 2021, 12:41

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Dom na kolyosah (A Wheelhouse) directed by Uzbekistan’s film director and animator Azizbek Mukhamedov took top honors at the ÁMEN International Animation Film Festival held in Turkestan, the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s website reads.

    Dom na kolyosah short animated film wins in the Best Animation Film nomination. It features a story of a man who had lost his ground due to evil people’s advices.

    Besides, winners in other nine nominations were named.

    57 applications were submitted to the festival at large. 49 works from Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan, Tajikistan and Turkey were selected.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

