The Ancient City Pearls expo displays unique artifacts unearthed at Taraz ancient settlement

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 February 2020, 10:25
TARAZ. KAZINFORM The republican historical and cultural reserve-museum Monuments of Ancient Taraz organizes museum exhibitions at schools and children’s centres in the city of Taraz.

It features more than 100 ancient artifacts unearthed at the ancient settlement site. The museum has been working for more than 20 years.

The goal of such events is to promote the museum under the Rukhani Janghyru program and the Seven Facets of the Great Steppe Article.

Coins, ceramics, fragments of ancient water pipes, jewelry, and a lot more findings on display stir strong interest in schoolchildren. Such exhibitions are called to stir children’s interest in history and local studies.

The exhibition was recently held at the regional school for deaf and hearing-impaired children.

The exhibition was organized under the Rukhani Janghyru program and the national campaign dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai.

