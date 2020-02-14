Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
The Abai Kazakh language class to open in Russia’s Tyumen rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 February 2020, 17:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «On February 21, 2020, the Kazakh language class named after Abai will open in the town of Ishim, Tyumen region, on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker,» head of the national and cultural autonomy of Kazakhs of Tyumen region of Russia Yessengaliy Ibrayev told Kazinform.

«The works and legacy of Abai are of great importance for Kazakhs living in Russia, especially in Tyumen region. Notably, Abdrakhman, the son of Abai, studied for three years from 1886 until 1889 in Tyumen. He arrived in Tyumen at the age of 18. Probably, Abai also visited the city to see his son,» he said.

He also noted that all large events carried out by the national and cultural autonomy of Kazakhs of Tyumen region will be dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Abai.

The Days of Kazakh Culture in Tyumen region, Kurultay of Kazakhs of Tyumen region, II regional festival and contest Zhas Urpak (New Generation) will take place in Tyumen region to celebrate the anniversary.

It is the fourth class to open in Tyumen region. It is purposed not only to teach Kazakh language but also to let the younger generation get acquainted with the great history of Kazakh people and its prominent figures.

