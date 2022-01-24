Go to the main site
    The 1st batch of Sputnik Light vaccine landed in Kostanay region

    24 January 2022, 13:10

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The 1st batch of Sputnik Light vaccine was delivered to Kostanay region, the regional healthcare department reports.

    Sputnik Light is a single-component vaccine used for revaccination. People should be vaccinated no earlier than 6 months after the first two doses. It is stored at -18 degrees Celsius and lower.

    The batch of 5,000 doses were delivered, the department said.

    As earlier reported, over 336,000 people received the booster jab or the 3rd dose.

    Besides, 7,408 people, including 117 pregnant women, 1,463 nursing moms and 5,828 teens were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, 4,376 fully completed the vaccination cycle.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

