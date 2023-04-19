That's wrong - President on young people's desire to work in oil&gas sector only

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on the recent situation in Zhanaozen, Kazinform reports.

The President pointed out the need to promptly complete the works on liquidation of the explosion consequences [Gas-air mixture explosion which occurred early morning on April 17 in Zhanaozen. Four people died, and six were hospitalized as a result- editor].

«Zhanaozen is a single industry town that fully depends on the oil and gas sector. We have adopted a comprehensive plan of the development of the town. The Government must be responsible for its implementation,» he stressed.

«Many young people living in western regions, namely in Mangistau region, prefer to work in oil and gas sphere. That’s wrong. When oil reserves are exhausted, the situation in the region may worsen seriously. Young people should master other professions too,» the President noted and added that a special plan should be developed in this area.

«In general, we need to bring up educated, forward-thinking, advanced younger generation which will enter tomorrow with confidence,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.



