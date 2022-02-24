Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

    24 February 2022, 21:16

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand on Thursday reported a record daily increase of 23,557 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the Southeast Asian country, Xinhua reports.

    That brought the total number of infections in the country to 2.79 million, while that of fatalities to 22,768, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

    The number of daily COVID-19 deaths was 38, well below the 184 fatalities reported on Aug. 13, 2021, when Thailand recorded its previous record of 23,418 new cases.

    Early this week, the Ministry of Public Health raised the COVID-19 alert level from 3 to 4, a category that includes regulations discouraging dining or drinking at restaurants and avoiding public gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    The ministry expected the number of new infections to keep rising in the coming one or two weeks.

    The CCSA announced on Wednesday that the country would further ease entry requirement for vaccinated inbound visitors starting next month.

    As of Wednesday, 71.3 percent of the country's nearly 70-million population had been fully vaccinated, while 28.2 percent had received booster shots, according to the CCSA.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri