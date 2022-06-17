Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2022, 20:14
BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand reported 1,967 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths from the pandemic on Friday, taking the total tally to over 4.49 million with 30,422 deaths, Xinhua reports.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), as of Thursday, the Southeast Asian country has administered nearly 139 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 76.2 percent of its population having been fully vaccinated, and 41.8 percent having received booster shots.

Thailand also announced it will further ease domestic COVID-19 restrictions and border control measures.

Outdoor mask mandate will be dropped, but infected and high-risk groups are strongly advised to wear masks when being with other people, Maratee Nalita Andamo, an official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the CCSA daily news briefing.


