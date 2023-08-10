Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Thailand eases visa applications to woo tourists

    10 August 2023, 21:10

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand is easing its visa application process by reducing approval time and required documents in a bid to attract more foreign tourists, a government official said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has streamlined the application for a tourist visa, decreasing the number of supporting documents and processing time to seven working days from 14, said deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

    Inbound foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country increased as expected, even during the off-season, as the Thai government attaches importance to the facilitation of tourists and promotional activities, Ratchada said in a statement.

    Last week, 95,581 tourists arrived from China, followed by those from Malaysia, South Korea, India and Vietnam, the statement said.

    Thailand welcomed 15.89 million tourist arrivals from January to early August, earning over 663 billion baht (about 18.92 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue from foreign visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    The kingdom is on course to meet the whole-year foreign tourist target of 25 million, according to the ministry, compared with 11.15 million in 2022.

    In pre-pandemic 2019, Chinese tourists accounted for about 28 percent of the nearly 40 million foreign tourists to Thailand. Tourism, the key driver of Thailand's economic growth, accounts for about 12 percent of the country's GDP.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy's GDP's fell by 0.4% in second quarter - Istat
    German unemployment rate climbs to 5.8 pct in August
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo