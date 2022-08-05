Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: local media
5 August 2022 09:08

Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: local media

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A fire at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province in the early hours of Friday has killed at least 13 people and injured more than dozens, local media reported.

The fire, which broke out at about 1:00 a.m. local time, has been kept under control and the injured people have been hospitalized, the Bangkok Post reported.

Investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.


Photo: Phobthum Yingpaiboonsuk Keystone Press Agency Globallookpress
Read also
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 1.75%, biggest rise in 27 years
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 4th day
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Sewage collection lacking in 1.9 thousand Brazil cities
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive